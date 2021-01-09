Farmer injured in wild elephant attack

CHITTOOR

09 January 2021 05:22 IST

He ventured close to the forest in search of a missing cow.

A 55-year-old farmer was critically injured when a wild elephant attacked him at a forest fringe area close to Bandladoddi village of Bangarupalem mandal on Thursday night. As his condition turned serious, he was rushed to a hospital in Tirupati on Friday.

According to information, Chandrachari along with his neighbour Kuppaiah ventured close to the forest on Thursday night in search of a missing cow. Seeing a herd of wild elephants on prowl in the fields, they decided to return. Disturbed at the sight of two men, the herd started advancing towards them. While Kuppaiah escaped, Chandrachari was stranded in the fields. An elephant reportedly lifted him with its trunk and flung him to a distance. The herd then left the place.

He was rescued by villagers in the early hours of Friday. As he complained of breathlessness, he was rushed to the area hospital at Bangarupalem, and later rushed to a hospital in Tirupati.

