Farmer ends life upset over bank’s move to auction land

A 42-year-old farmer has ended his life after the Prakasam District Cooperative Central Bank (PDCCB) initiated proceedings to auction his land at Konidena village near Ballikurava.

Upset with the bank staff planting red and white colour flags on the land measuring 1.40 acres and fixing July 3 as the auction date, S. Hanumantha Rao committed suicide in his farm, said Sub-Inspector P. Ankamma Rao on Sunday.

He is survived by wife Radhika and two children, Harsha and Nandini, who are studying Intermediate and Class 9 respectively.

Caught in a debt trap, the marginal farmer took the extreme step, it was said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu took serious note of the bank’s action, and directed district Collector Pola Bhaskar to ask the bank staff to use their persuasive skills to recover loans and not act in a high-handed manner.

Debt trap

Preliminary enquiry by the police revealed that the farmer had obtained loans from the Martur branch of the PDCCB, the State Bank of India and a few private money-lenders.

Family members told the police that trouble started after the market for chilli crashed two years ago and the farmer was not in a position to service the debt to the tune of ₹7 lakh.

