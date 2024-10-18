ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer ‘ends life’ in Tirupati district

Published - October 18, 2024 07:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer allegedly ended his own life by jumping in front of a moving train in Tirupati district on Friday.

The deceased was indentified as Pasam Reddeppa (52), a farmer of Pakalavaripalle in Chandragiri mandal. He was found on the track near Jakkalavaripalle village. Locals rushed to the spot and alerted the railway police, who shifted the body to S.V.R. Ruia Government General Hospital for postmortem.

The reason why he took the extreme step is still unknown. Those with suicidal tendencies can dial ‘100’ for free counselling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US