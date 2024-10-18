Farmer ‘ends life’ in Tirupati district

A farmer allegedly ended his own life by jumping in front of a moving train in Tirupati district on Friday.

The deceased was indentified as Pasam Reddeppa (52), a farmer of Pakalavaripalle in Chandragiri mandal. He was found on the track near Jakkalavaripalle village. Locals rushed to the spot and alerted the railway police, who shifted the body to S.V.R. Ruia Government General Hospital for postmortem.

The reason why he took the extreme step is still unknown. Those with suicidal tendencies can dial ‘100’ for free counselling.

