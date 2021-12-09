Farmer ‘ends life’ in Anantapur

A farmer allegedly ended his life on Tuesday night by consuming poison, reportedly unable to repay crop loans as well as loans from private persons.

Polic said Gopal Reddy, of Thogatavandlapalli in Talupula mandal, had taken some crop loans from banks and some private persons for the marriage of his daughter. He had taken some lands for agriculture on lease in Karnataka also, the police said. Gopal Reddy is survived by his wife and two daughters.

