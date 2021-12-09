Andhra Pradesh

Farmer ‘ends life’ in Anantapur

A farmer allegedly ended his life on Tuesday night by consuming poison, reportedly unable to repay crop loans as well as loans from private persons.

Polic said Gopal Reddy, of Thogatavandlapalli in Talupula mandal, had taken some crop loans from banks and some private persons for the marriage of his daughter. He had taken some lands for agriculture on lease in Karnataka also, the police said. Gopal Reddy is survived by his wife and two daughters.

There is always someone to talk to at: 100; 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2021 1:05:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/farmer-ends-life-in-anantapur/article37905748.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY