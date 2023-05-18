ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer dies while controlling fire on his field in A.P.’s Palnadu district

May 18, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHILAKALURIPET (PALNADU DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer was burnt to death on Thursday while he was burning agricultural waste on his field at Satuluru village of Nadendla mandal in Palnadu district’s Chilakaluripet Assembly Constituency, according to police. The farmer, Venkateswarlu, on Thursday early morning, set fire to the waste left on his field after maize crop harvest, said circle inspector (CI) of Chilakaluripet rural Y. Anjaiah. Noticing that the fire was spreading to other agricultural fields, Venkateswarlu tried to control the flames. He, however, got caught in the flames and was burnt to death. The CI added that the police were yet to receive a complaint.

