Farmer dies waiting in line for seeds

A 68-year-old farmer, Siddappa of Raketla in Anantapur district, died allegedly in a stampede while in a queue at the marketyard at Uravakonda on Thursday. This was the second death of a farmer in such an incident in this kharif season in the district. In the earlier incident, a farmer died at Rayadurg during distribution of groundnut seed.

While the farmers in the queue alleged that there was a stampede for the horse gram seed being given on 100% subsidy by the Agriculture Department, Joint Director of Agriculture Habib Basha said that the farmer came to the distribution centre without having food and was sitting at the end of the queue and died due to some health problems.

The farmer, who was rushed to Uravakonda Government Hospital, where he died. Post-mortem was conducted in the afternoon.

Farmers from Raketla, Amidyala and Uravakonda villages were being given seed at the centre.

There were about 600 farmers in the queue and the department disbursed 710 quintals of seed to 382 farmers by evening, the official said. There was sufficient seed available for all farmers, he added.