Farmer dies of heart attack after loan firm abducts him for default

Published - October 23, 2024 01:53 pm IST - CHITTOOR

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

A farmer turned political representative suffered heart attack and breathed his last upon abduction by representatives of a private loan company for payment default.

The incident happened on Tuesday (October 23, 2024) following which the kin of the deceased farmer lodged a police complaint on Wednesday, when the issue came to light.

Jagannadha Raju, a farmer and an MPTC member hailing from Narasimhapuram village in Palasamudram mandal of Chittoor district, had borrowed money from a loan company to buy an earthmover to be used in his village.

However, he could not pay the monthly installments on time and defaulted even on the accrued interest.

According to the family members, Raju faced stress whenever the company representatives made phone calls and demanded payment of money.

On Tuesday, persons believed to be representatives of the said loan company forced him into their car and started moving towards their headquarters at Vijayawada.

Shocked over the development, Raju died of cardiac arrest.

His family members lodged a complaint with the local police on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) morning and demanded action against the company for taking Raju’s life.

