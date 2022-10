ADVERTISEMENT

A farmer died on the spot when a lorry rammed into his bullock cart at Aspari village in Kurnool district on Sunday. One bullock also died in the incident, while the other was severely injured.

A native of Aspari, the farmer, identified as Bathini Lakshmanna(45), was on his way back home after completing agriculture work when the accident took place.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on, Aspari sub inspector Vara Prasad said.