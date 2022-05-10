Farmer dies as lighting strikes in Holagunda

A farmer, identified as Basappa Goud, 35, died at Holagunda in Kurnool district while he was struck by lightning when he was standing under a tree on Monday evening. The farmer was going to the get diesel for his tractor when the tragedy took place.

Meanwhile, two unknown bodies were found at Ahobilam in Allagadda mandal in Nandyal district on Monday night. The police said their identity could not be established immediately as it was already dark and rain had started. A couple missing case was lodged with the Allagadda rural police a couple of days back, but it was not known if the bodies found there were that of the same couple.

The police propose to call some persons related to the missing case and try to identify them by Tuesday.