ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer attempts to ‘end life’ in Anantapur district

Published - August 19, 2024 06:43 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

He was shifted to an area hospital and his condition was declared stable

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer named Sunkanna from Tarakapuram village of Bommanahal mandal of Anantapur district attempted to end his life by hanging in the Tehsildar’s office on Monday.

According to information, the farmer allegedly intended to end his life at the office due to the officials’ mis-handling of his land-related issues. The police reached the spot and shifted the farmer to an area hospital, whose condition was declared stable. His family members later took him to a private hospital in Bellary, Karnataka.

Those in distress and struggling with suicidal thoughts can dial 100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US