Farmer attempts to ‘end life’ in Anantapur district

A farmer named Sunkanna from Tarakapuram village of Bommanahal mandal of Anantapur district attempted to end his life by hanging in the Tehsildar’s office on Monday.

According to information, the farmer allegedly intended to end his life at the office due to the officials’ mis-handling of his land-related issues. The police reached the spot and shifted the farmer to an area hospital, whose condition was declared stable. His family members later took him to a private hospital in Bellary, Karnataka.

Those in distress and struggling with suicidal thoughts can dial 100.