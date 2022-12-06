Farmer attempts suicide in Somandepalli

December 06, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - SOMANDEPALLI (SSS DIST)

A farmer from Kaveti Nagepalli near Palasamudram in Sri Sathya Sai District, Vakkala Ramaiah Yadav, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in the fields, which have been taken over by the upcoming National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes, and Narcotics (NACIN).

On November 8, the Sri Sathya Sai District Revenue officials put up a fence removing the barbed wire and a tin shed he had put up near the boundary wall. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders Rajagopal, Aawaaz Committee leader Chand Basha and Weavers’ Association leader Gangaraju had come on Tuesday to the site to express their solidarity with the farmer when he tried to commit suicide.

Somandepalli Circle Inspector Karunakar and Sub-Inspector Ramesh, who were also at the site, immediately took control of the farmer and ensured that he did not consume pesticide. Ramaiah Yadav has been lodged in the police station. The farmer said that he had approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking exemption from land acquisition for the NACIN and in such condition the Revenue officials should not forcibly take over the land.