Farmer allegedly died with mysterious disease in West Godavari district in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

24 January 2021 15:19 IST

Reasons for death will be known in post-mortem report, says GGH Superintendent

A farmer, Yesupadam (65) of Komirepalli village in Denduluru mandal of West Godavari district allegedly died after he suffered epilepsy and other symptoms, while he was working in the fields in the district on Sunday.

Yesupadam collapsed suddenly while he was doing farm work. He suffered epilepsy, convulsions and other symptoms and fainted in the nearby irrigation canal, said his family members.

The body was sent for post-mortem. Police arranged security at the GGH as a precautionary measure.

In all, 29 persons fell suddenly and were admitted in the Primary Health Centre (PHC), at Denduluru, Eluru Government General Hospital (GGH) and other hospitals in the last three days.

700 fell sick

More than 700 persons fell sick with the mysterious disease in Eluru, Pulla, Denduluru and other villages in West Godavari district in the last one and a half month.

Officials of the Medical and Health, Public Health, researchers and specialists from World Health Organisation (WHO), AIIMS and other collected blood, water, vegetables, milk, chicken, fish, mutton, rice, pulses and other samples and have sent them for analysis to the laboratories to ascertain the reasons for the unknown disease. The results are awaited, said officials.

Situation under control

Speaking to The Hindu, Eluru GGH Superintendent A.V.R. Mohan, said the body of Yesupadam has been sent for post-mortem, and the exact reason for the death would be known in the autopsy report.

“About 29 persons fell sick in Komirepalli village. All the patients were discharged in good health condition and the situation is under control,” Dr. Mohan said.

"We are monitoring the situation in Komirepalli, Pull and other villages. Doctors, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, village volunteers and health secretaries were making door-to-door visits and were monitoring the situation,” the Superintendent said.