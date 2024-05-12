Farm worker trampled to death by elephant in Chittoor

A farm worker, G. Chinnaiah (50), was trampled to death by an elephant at a mango orchard abutting the Sarakallu forest beat of the Thavanampalle mandal in the early hours of Sunday.

District Forest Officer (DFO) C. Chaitanya Kumar Reddy said that Chinnaiah was suspected of having set up some snares in the mango garden, the previous night. The elephant attacked him when he was reportedly inspecting the snares. The DFO, later in the evening, presented a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the bereaved family members at their village Vengampalle in Thavanampalle mandal.

Mr Reddy said that a herd of wild elephants from Tamil Nadu had been on the prowl in the mandals surrounding Chittoor and efforts were underway to drive them back into their habitats. The DFO called upon the farmers to be alert during night and avoid moving alone.

