Farm sector will get a fillip inJ&K: Kisan Morcha leader

With the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, the agriculture sector will be benefited and it will take a big leap in the coming years, according to Shankar Gowda Patil, All India vice-president of BJP Kisan Morcha.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he said: “The approximate cultivable land in J&K is around 13 lakh hectares and primarily the high-value crops include vegetables, medicinal plants, saffron, rajmash, zeera and mushrooms.

“Now the agriculture market is open, like it is for any other farmer in other States and they (farmers) can not only export freely to other States, but as well as deal with products from other States,” he said.

Moreover, the farmers, who earlier were not extended various central government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Saamman Nidhi, would now benefit from them.

“Article 370 was a bottleneck, and now since it is removed, the farmers will benefit from the schemes and can even expect investments in the farm sector, with the development of various agri-based industries and food processing units,” said Mr. Shankar Patil.

Membership drive

Mr. Patil was here to give a fillip to the BJP’s membership drive and will be touring various rural mandals in the district such as Vaddadi, Yellamanchili and Kathipudi and Annavaram in East Godavari district in the next two days. He pointed out that the BJP was going all out to increase its membership base and the target for Andhra Pradesh was around 25 lakh.

“Out of the 25 lakh target, Kisan Morcha has a target of around five lakh. We have already enrolled around seven lakh members, including one lakh in Kisan Morcha,” he said.

About the issues plaguing the farming sector in AP, he said: “MSP (minimum support price) has been the major problem not only for farmers in AP, but across the country, and that is why we are aggressively promoting the government website ‘Mandi Bazaar’. Even small farmers from across the country can log in and get the best price for their produce,” he said.

Mr. Patil also pointed out that the government was focussing on improving the agri-based and food processing industries.