Farm sector reforms will attract private investments: CII AP chairman

CII Andhra Pradesh chairman D. Ramakrishna has said that the agriculture reforms envisaged in the farm Bills will attract more private investments and promote farm mechanisation on the desired scale.
In a press release here on Friday, he said with the proposed reforms, the agriculture sector would play a vital role in accelerating economic growth of the country.
Mr. Ramakrishna said the CII was facilitating private sector engagement in agriculture through Farmers’ Producers Organisations (FPOs), which were aimed at capacity-building of farmers and forging market linkages.
Nine value chains, namely rice, maize, soybean, pulses, banana, potato, tomato spices and red chilli had been prioritised under the programme, and 11 companies had already signed up to engage with the FPOs.
Under the programme, over 50,000 farmer families were expected to be impacted by 2021 and nearly 2 lakh by 2023.
With these partnerships, CII hoped the wastages and other non-value-adding costs along the supply chain would be eliminated and more investments made in agriculture extension services, which contributed to enhancement of productivity and returns. Besides, they helped in the creation of on-farm post-harvest infrastructure.
