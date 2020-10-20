Farm sector innovations in A.P. get State’s pat

20 October 2020 16:29 IST

Nurtured at Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University’s (ANGRAU) Agri Innovations and Entrepreneurship Cell and ‘Poshan’ incubator, innovators find solutions to problems plaguing the farm sector

E. Babu Rao of Parvathipuram in Vizianagaram district developed a drum seeder which not only improves productivity in sowing twenty different crops, but also increases yield by 70%. The seed sowing process is brought down from a whopping 20 days to less than an hour.

The cocoon harvester designed by Gurumurthy Chetty of Gangavaram is a path-breaking de-weeding equipment in sericulture. Sainath Reddy of Gadwal offers custom-made organic fertilisers depending on the crop. S. Lakshmi of Kurnool brings hydroponic solutions at one’s doorstep to grow healthy greens and vegetables. B. Sarala Kumari has gone a step further to develop chopped curries that get cooked once dropped in boiling water. Chandrasekhar of Thottambedu developed a plant juice to kill weeds.

Hanumappa of Ananthapuram has brought out a groundnut harvester that can also bring the agro-waste to use. Vijaya Bhaskar and B. Vijaya Gowri Devi, both from Tirupati, are into millet processing to make cakes and eatables.

The union government has provided financial grant to these farmers and entrepreneurs to kick-start their operations. The cheques were formally handed over by the varsity’s board member T. Muralinatha Reddy and Director of Research T.Giridhara Krishna at the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) here on Tuesday, in the presence of Associate Directors M.Subba Rao (RARS), B. Ravindranath Reddy (SV Agricultural College) and the Principal Investigator P. Bala Hussain Reddy.

Mr.Muralinatha Reddy said the refreshingly-new ideas would be incubated and developed as a ‘marketable product’ at the centre and invited farmers and farm students to come up with proposals. As agriculture gets market-driven, Dr.Giridhara Krishna saw the need for the fraternity of researchers to meet the aspirations of farmers, for which he called documentation of old practices and gauging the transformation as the first step.

He said the university would reach out to the farmers through the newly-established Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK).