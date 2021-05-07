Farm operations will go on: Minister

GUNTUR

07 May 2021 12:32 IST

Minister for Agriculture K. Kanna Babu has said that farmers involved in agricultural operations will never be put to any inconvenience during the partial curfew.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has already directed the departments concerned not to cause any obstacles for the farmers. The Agriculture Department is also ensuring adequate supply of seed on time and other assistance,” Mr. Kanna Babu said at a review meeting attended by senior officials.

Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture, Poonam Malakondaiah, and others were present.

