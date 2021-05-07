Andhra Pradesh

Farm operations will go on: Minister

Minister for Agriculture K. Kanna Babu has said that farmers involved in agricultural operations will never be put to any inconvenience during the partial curfew.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has already directed the departments concerned not to cause any obstacles for the farmers. The Agriculture Department is also ensuring adequate supply of seed on time and other assistance,” Mr. Kanna Babu said at a review meeting attended by senior officials.

Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture, Poonam Malakondaiah, and others were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2021 12:32:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/farm-operations-will-go-on-minister/article34504701.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY