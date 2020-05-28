Andhra Pradesh

Farm officials get intodamage control mode

‘No locust attacks in State in recent past, but govt. is not taking chances’

Rattled by reports of swarm of locusts damaging crops in some States, agriculture and horticulture department officials in the State have begun consulting scientists and experts to devise a defensive strategy.

Special Commissioner (Agriculture) H. Arun Kumar told The Hindu on Thursday that there have been no incidents of crickets damaging crops in the State in the last few decades. However, as the problem was acute in some neighbouring States, the government was focusing on the issue, he said.

“We represented the matter to Acharya N.G. Ranga Agriculture University (ANGRAU), agriculture scientists and experts and asked them to suggest methods to prevent crop loss in the event of locust swarms entering the State,” Mr. Arun Kumar said.

‘It’s a question of timing’

“Paddy, maize, jowar, bengal gram, black gram and groundnut are the major crops in the State besides horticulture crops. We need to take damage control steps only if locust swarms enter neighbouring States such as Telangana and Tamil Nadu,” said Sk. Hussain, a farmer of Vanukuru in Krishna district.

Mr. Hussain said crop loss would be heavy in coastal districts if locusts enter the State during the monsoon season.

“Already we have suffered huge losses due to COVID-19 and now the news of crickets attacking crops is creating panic us. We request the government to take preventive measures,” said another farmer, Sabba Nageswara Rao of Vuyyuru.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 11:42:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/farm-officials-get-intodamage-control-mode/article31698825.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY