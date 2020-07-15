Farm loan mela from July 20 to August 7

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said on Wednesday that a farm loan mela would be organised from July 20 to August 7 to provide institutional credit (crop loans) to the farmers.

Tenant farmers too would be given loans, Mr. Bose stated at a press conference he addressed along with Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu at the Secretariat.

Mr. Bose said the guidelines pertaining to the credit facility being extended to the tenant farmers were finalised in consultation with the officers of the Agriculture and Revenue departments, and bankers who were asked to give loans on liberal terms.

He pointed out that while the Central government was giving loans to farmers, the Andhra Pradesh government was lending to tenant farmers in view of their precarious financial position.

Mr. Kanna Babu said loans would be sanctioned to all the farmers possessing Crop Cultivator Right Cards (CCRCs), which were so far given to 4,02,229 persons. Another 1.50 lakh CCRCs would be given to the eligible farmers soon. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has set a total loan target of ₹8,500 crore for tenant farmers.