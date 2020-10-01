‘Farm laws will benefit corporate firms only’

All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee members staging a protest in Ongole on Thursday.

ONGOLE

01 October 2020 23:29 IST

Farmers’ body wants the three Acts revoked

The Prakasam district unit of All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Thursday, alleging that the three farm Acts were ‘unconstitutional’.

The members of the committee demanded that the Union government revoke the laws with immediate effect.

Participating in the demonstration, AIKSCC district convenor Ch. Ranga Rao said that the three Acts that got the mandate of the President recently had spelt doom for the farming community in the entire country. “The Acts will curry favour with the corporate firms trading in agricultural produce,” said Mr. Ranga Rao.

Leaders of opposition parties such as CPI, CPI(M), CPI (ML) and some lawyers also took part in the demonstration.

Despite the risks associated with coronavirus pandemic, farmers would continue their protests until the Centre revoked these ‘anti-farmer laws’ which would help the corporate firms fleece the farmers, said CPI district secretary M.L. Narayana while participating in the demonstration.

“The provisions entailing farmers to approach the officials in case of any disputes without going to court is against the basic tenets of natural justice,” said lawyer P. Govindaiah. The Bills were passed in the Parliament in ‘unconstitutional manner’, contended CPI(M) district assistant secretary G.V. Konda Reddy.

Hoarding of produce

“Unregulated market will lead to hoarding of farm produce by traders,” said Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights (OPDR) leader Ch. Sudhakar.

The corporate firms will now dictate prices of farm produce and small and marginal farmers, who constitutes a majority of the community, will lose their bargain power, said CPI(ML) leader D.V.N. Swamy.