Farm implements will be given on hire at RBKs: Kannababu

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu on Saturday said farm implements would be given on hire at the centres to be set up at the YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras to minimise the input costs.

At a review meeting with the officials of the Agriculture Department here, Mr. Kannababu said, “The idea is to ensure the availability of implements at affordable rent. It helps in minimising the input cost.”

Stating that youth would be roped in to man the centres at the RBKs , the Minister said, “Each centre will be equipped with implements worth ₹15 lakh. Bank loans will be arranged to enable the youth to purchase the implements. In East Godavari district alone, 1,129 such centres will soon be opened.”

Cultivator cards

Mr. Kannababu also said that 68,578 Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRC) had been issued to the tenant farmers in the district. This would enable them to obtain crop loans from banks, besides making them eligible for benefits under various government schemes and crop insurance.

The Minister directed the officials to ensure that all the farmers registered their crop details on the e-Panta portal.

District Joint Director (Agriculture) K.V.S. Prasad and Deputy Directors V.T. Rama Rao and S. Madhava Rao were present.