Farm Acts will trigger more suicides: Congress

ONGOLE

29 September 2020 23:58 IST

The activists of the youth wing of the Congress party as also the Left parties staged separate demonstrations in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here demanding that the Centre repeal the three farm Acts enacted by the Parliament.

Youth Congress State president P.Rakesh Reddy,who led the protest by party activists, opined that the so-called reforms in the agriculture sector would pave the way for more farmer suicides.

Farmers who were already struggling to get a remunerative price for their produce would be rendered pawns in the hands of big corporates, feared the youth Congress leader who came in a big procession on bullock carts along with District youth Congress president Dasari Ravi.

Leading the protest by activists of the Left parties, Communist Party of India(CPI) Prakasam district secretary M.L.Narayana said weakening of the Agriculture Market Committees would deny a fair price for the produce of farmers.

Farmers would be rendered captive growers by big corporates who would decide on the crops to be grown and dictate the prices for the same, said CPI(Marxist) district assistant secretary G.V.Konda Reddy.

The Agriculture Market Committees should have a pre-eminent position in order to protect the growers from the market forces,said CPI(ML) district Secretary Lalitha Kumari.