FAPTO threatens to boycott work adjustment process in schools

Members of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Organisations (FAPTO) have opposed the G.O. issued by the School Education Department on work adjustment of teaching staff, calling it a unilateral decision of the government.

At a meeting held on Monday, the federation chairman L. Sai Srinivas and secretary general S. Chiranjeevi said that they had raised certain objections pertaining to the work adjustment policy in an online meeting held with the department officials, and appealed to them to release the orders after addressing the issues flagged by them. “But our plea went unheeded as the department has taken a unilateral decision and issued the orders without addressing the issues,” they said.

Demanding a meeting in offline mode, they said if the existing discrepancies were not resolved, they would be forced to boycott the work adjustment process. They also wanted the process to be implemented as per G.O. 53 issued in 2020, instead of G.O.s 117 and 128.

They said seniors should be given “willing” option, or panel number or rank should be taken into account while considering seniority. The implementation of the work adjustment process should be confined to only mandal and division level. They also demanded need-based identification of surplus teachers, and stated that the process should not be carried out in plus-two institutions and schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

‘Corporatisation of education’

The Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) said that the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 would lead to closure of State-run schools across the country, as “it is designed to favour the educational institutions in the corporate sector.”

Addressing a meeting called to celebrate the 25th formation day of the national-level body, the School Teachers’ Federation of India (STFI), the UTF president said some of the components of NEP-2020 were detrimental to the interests of the school education system.

STFI national secretary and UTF’s State general secretary K.S.S. Prasad said the government’s pro-corporate policies reflected in the shrinking number of regular recruitments and filling of the majority of the posts in schools with contract and outsourced employees. The employees thus absorbed neither had job security nor pension facility, he said.

