FAPTO leaders resent show cause notices served on teachers

March 02, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Political angle is being attributed to a general practice, they say

P Sujatha Varma
Leaders of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Organisations (FAPTO) on Thursday condemned the act of serving show cause notices to the federation leaders Hrudaya Raju, Timmanna and a few other teachers for participating in the campaign and nomination-filing process for the MLC elections.

In a statement, the federation’s Chairman N. Venkateswarlu and secretary general Ch. Manjula raised strong objections to the show cause notices asking if participating in the election process of the MLC from teachers’ constituency was a crime. They said a political angle was being attributed to it and show cause notices were issued under 19 (1) & (5) of the APCS Conduct Rule-1964.

They said teachers and members of teacher associations participating in the nomination process for elections through voting by teachers was a general practice. This was the first time such rules were being imposed, they said and demanded withdrawal of the notices.

