Andhra Pradesh

FAPTO holds protest on teachers’ transfers

Members of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ organisation holding an agitation at the DEO office, Srikakulam on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation president and co-chairman of Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ organisation Koppala Bhanumurthy on Thursday urged the State government to conduct manual counselling immediately for transfer of teachers in the State.

FAPTO organised massive protest in Srikakulam over the delay in transfer process.

Mr. Bhanumurthy alleged that the State government was harassing teachers intentionally by creating many hurdles. He objected to the changes in rules and regulations and lack of transparency in the vacancy list.

United Teachers' Federation State Secretary Gonti Giridhar said that manual transfer process was the right of the teachers and it was achieved with many struggles. Srikakulam District FAPTO leaders Pedada Prabhakar, Majji Madanmohan, Balla Subhash Babu and others were present.

