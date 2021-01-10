FAPTO demands official’s dismissal

Expressing displeasure over what they called mishandling of the teacher transfers, leaders of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Association (FAPTO) have demanded immediate dismissal of the Commissioner of School Education Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu.

In a latter addressed to Education Minister A. Suresh, the leaders pointed out that the G.O. on transfers was released in October last but the process had not yet concluded, and they attributed it to the failure of the Department of School Education.

They alleged that the officials of the department had been showing scant interest in the issue and had been obstructing the process by including irrelevant components in the G.O.

Initially, the district-level teachers were asked to exercise their options in the online mode. But they rescheduled the order asking teachers at the mandal level to register their options in the online mode. Though the process of freezing the options completed on December 31, teachers had not received their joining reports till date, they said, adding that FAPTO’s repeated appeals to display the vacant posts before effecting the transfers had fallen on deaf ears.

They said teachers faced a lot of mental agony on account of certain decisions taken by the department.

The federation leaders reiterated their demand that the Commissioner be removed for “inefficient” handling of the transfer issue.