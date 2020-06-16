FAPCCI, CII hail State budget

Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) president C.V. Atchut Rao welcomed the State budget presented in the Assembly on Tuesday.
In a statement, Mr. Rao said that the budget aims at combining development and welfare measures in the State and the allocations to the energy sector and transport show the importance given to the development of infrastructure projects.
Mr. Rao, however, said that the government could have announced a few measures to promote and attract private investments which would help in creating more employment.
Meanwhile, the Confederation of Indian Industry's State chapter felt that the budget focussed on the inclusive approach and the government spending would have enough demand in the market.
In a release, CII State chairman D. Ramakrishna said that the budget focussed on an inclusive approach to ensure people at the bottom of the pyramid benefit by direct transfers and the investment in infrastructure produces positive economic externalities to growth.
The government's social spending would create demand for goods and services in the market, he said. "The thrust is being given to building a comprehensive and enhanced social security cover for the poor and the needy through multiple interventions under the Navratnalu umbrella. It is certainly a welcome step in the present COVID-19 scenario," he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath