Fans of actor Prabhas burst crackers in cinema theatre in West Godavari, none injured

ADVERTISEMENT

Many seats were gutted when fans of a Telugu actor allegedly burst fired crackers in Venkatarama theatre at Tadepalligudem town in West Godavari district on Sunday. However, none of the audience was hurt in the incident.

The fans of Actor Prabhas burst crackers on the occasion of his birthday.

“The Venkatarama theatre screened a movie of the actor, marking his birthday. The fans burst crackers during the screening of the movie. Many seats were gutted. The screening of all shows at the theatre was cancelled for the day,” said Tadepalligudem sub-inspector S.S.V. Nagaraju.