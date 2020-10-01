Fans demand memorial for SPB in Nellore

Admirers of legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam on Wednesday demanded a memorial for him in Nellore.

At a condolence meeting organised by his fans at the Sapthagiri lodge where SPB used to chit chat with his friends, Andhra Pradesh Brahmana Samakya president V. Chandramouli said the government should set up a music institute in the memory of the singer who had sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages.

The admirers of the singer, including V. Ramachandra Rao, S.Rajasekhar, S.Srinivasa Murthy, T.R.Bhaskar, thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking up with the Centre the popular demand for conferring the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on him.

“The singer loved the city. He won our hearts when he arranged for treatment of the needy from Nellore at the Cancer Institute in Chennai,” they recalled and pressed for institution of an award to promote music and scholarship for students.