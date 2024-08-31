One died, six rescued from two houses damaged due to landslide, heavy rains

One person killed and six persons were rescued from house which collapsed due to landslide occurred at Sunnambattelu area in Vijayawada in the early hours on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

Locals said that boulders rolled down and fell on the house, located on the hill slopes near Moghalrajpuram, due to heavy rains that have been lashing since Friday (August 30, 2024) night.

Speaking to The Hindu, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao said the police retrieved a dead body and rescued six persons from the damaged house. The victims were not yet identified, the MLA said

Machavaram Circle Inspector, Prakash, said that the victims was trapped two houses due to landslide. Efforts are on to rescue the remaining victims, if any, the CI said.

“Instructions have been given to vacate the thatched and soaked houses near the hills,” said NTR District Collector, G. Srijana, who monitored the rescue operation.

The victims were rushed to a hospital, the District Collector said.

“The rescue operation was affected due to heavy rain. We are trying to save the family members,” said a local Ramana, involved in the rescue operation.

Officials sounded alert and asked the residents in Gunadala, Moghalrajpuram, Bhavanipuram and other areas not to stay in damaged houses as there was heavy rain prediction.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvaarla Devastanam authorities have closed the Ghat road as a precautionary measure.

Officials cautioned the people due to very heavy rains and asked them not to come out of houses, until it is very emergency.

