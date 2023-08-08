Family thanks CM, Collector and highlights corruption by revenue officials at the Spandana programme

August 08, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A family from A. Konduru thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao for resolving their issue swiftly, while highlighting the corruption by revenue officials at A. Konduru mandal of NTR district during the Spandana programme held in Vijayawada on Monday.

Gurajala Chinna Kotaiah, a senior citizen, and his brother’s daughters Sirala Venkata Ratnam and Nallamothu Ramulamma held two banners outside the Spandana meeting hall drawing the attention of the onlookers and also the District Collector. One of the banners thanked the Chief Minister and Collector as the latter ensured their property issue was resolved swiftly when they approached Spandana a few weeks ago.

Another banner alleged that A. Konduru Mandal Revenue Officer Chatla Venkateswara Rao and Revenue Inspector Sravanthi were resorting to corruption and deprived many of their rights in the mandal. They said though the Collector had ordered the appointment of a special officer to resolve their issue, the officials concerned had ignored their pleas.

Mr. Dilli Rao met the family and assured them of action against the officials concerned. The Spandana programme received 138 grievances from the public and 50 of them were related to revenue department.

