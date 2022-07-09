Family planning campaign posters unveiled in Andhra Pradesh

Collector P.S. Girisha unveiling campaign posters on family planning, at Rayachoti in Annamayya district on Friday.

July 09, 2022 03:08 IST

The Collector said that the State government had been organising World Population Month from June 27 which will conclude on July 24.

Collector P.S. Girisha along with Joint Collector Tamim Ansaria unveiled the Family Population Control Month campaign posters in the mini video-conference hall of the Collectorate on Friday.

The Collector said that the State government had been organising World Population Month from June 27 which will conclude on July 24. "The State government wants to usher in a new chapter by adopting family planning methods for population control. Medical officers and staff should educate people on family planning," he said.

Medical and paramedical staff of all the primary health centres, urban health centres, and government referral and district hospitals should educate people on contraception and family planning, Mr. Girisha said.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Kondaiah said that a series of awareness rallies will be organised at all primary health centres on July 11. District Revenue Officer Satyanarayana said logistics support would be extended to the PHCs for the campaign.