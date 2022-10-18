‘Family Physician’ programme will transform rural healthcare in Andhra Pradesh, says Health Secretary

ADVERTISEMENT

Implementation of the Family Physician programme, the brainchild of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, is going to change the face of preventive healthcare in Andhra Pradesh, according to Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu.

Interacting with the media ahead of the soft launch of the programme across the State on October 21, Mr. Krishna Babu said the rural healthcare system would be transformed through this and launch of Dr. Y.S.R. Village Health Clinics (YVHC)

In addition to 6,313 sub-centres in villages, the State government had sanctioned an additional 3,719 sub-centres and transformed them into YVHCs, he said, and added that each 10,032 YVHCs caters to every 2,000 people in the villages against the national indicator of one sub-centre for every 5,000 population.

After the soft launch of the programme, shortcomings, if any, would be studied and rectified before going for the actual launch sometime during Sankranthi in January 2023, he said.

Explaining the basic structure and functioning of the YVHC, Mr. Krishna Babu said each clinic would be headed by a B.Sc Nursing graduate designated as Mid Level Health Provider, an ANM, and a team of ASHA workers roped in from the local village secretariat. The clinic would provide 14 types of tests and 67 types of medicines and services such as antenatal, postnatal, disease control programmes, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and others.

“The MLHPs will refer necessary cases to telemedicine hubs, where specialists will be available, and if necessary patients will thereafter be referred to the area or district hospitals, or Arogyasri network hospitals,” he said.

“Each mandal will have two Primary Health Centres (PHC) and each PHC will have two doctors, three staff nurses, a pharmacist, a lab technician and other staff. The two doctors, along with a mobile medical unit (MMU), will visit the villages to conduct general check-ups on vulnerable people at the anganwadi centres, schools and others,” he said.

“People will also be diagnosed for NCDs and other diseases, and their records will be maintained through a digital health records system. People in villages can call up their family physician at the PHC for any help,” Mr. Krishna Babu said.

“Such a concept is so far available only for the affluent families who engage private doctors, and now the State government is providing it to all sections of people,” Mr. Krishna Babu added.

The family physicians would not only be readily available to people for their healthcare needs but also play a key role in identifying potential cases of NCDs at an early stage and help prevent further complications, he added.

He said the Health Department had recruited most of the MLPHs, doctors and specialists. The department had also invited applications for a walk-in recruitment drive for over 400 posts of super-speciality doctors.