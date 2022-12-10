Family physician concept ensures universal, quality healthcare: Public health director 

December 10, 2022 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rami Reddy said Mid Level Health Providers (MLHPs) have been assisting the doctors in delivering healthcare services.

V. Raghavendra

The ‘family physician’ concept is ensuring universal, inclusive and quality healthcare for all. Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) is a pioneer in implementing this novel programme of improving accessibility to and availability of quality healthcare services (14 diagnostics and 67 drugs). 

It facilitated a reduction in the rural – urban healthcare divide, Director of Public Health V. Rami Reddy said in a press release. 

He stated that a pilot project of the family physician concept was successfully implemented. Doctors, drugs and diagnostics are being taken closer to the people.

The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) were creating awareness and mobilising the people to YSR Village Health Clinics.

Medical officers are examining the patients, providing them diagnosis and treatment and doing antenatal and postnatal check-ups in the mornings and visiting schools and Anganwadi centres afternoon to do the required medical interventions.

Mr. Rami Reddy said Mid Level Health Providers (MLHPs) have been assisting the doctors in delivering healthcare services.

Currently, 8,500 MLHPs are serving the people and steps were taken to fill up the existing vacancies by the year end. So far, 4,71,746 people were treated as out-patients, 2,51,851 cases of hypertension are being attended to and 1,84,214 diabetic cases are being monitored. 

