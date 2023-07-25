Family of rape victim gets compensation of ₹10 lakh

July 25, 2023 07:10 am | Updated 07:10 am IST - PAMARRU (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, along with her housing counterpart Jogi Ramesh, on Monday visited the house of the minor girl who died under suspicious circumstances after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by two youth in Pamarru mandal of Krishna district. They handed over a cheque for ₹10 lakh as compensation to the bereaved family.

Ms. Vanitha assured the family that stern action would be taken against the perpetrators. The police have arrested Lokesh and Narendra on charges of raping the girl in a lodge on July 20. Later, she died under suspicious circumstances, said the Home Minister.

She promised to extend all possible support to the family and directed the police to speed up the investigation.

Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil Kumar, Krishna district Collector P. Raja Babu and other officers accompanied the Ministers.