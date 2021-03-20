Andhra Pradesh

Family of albinos rescued in Rayachoti

The Rayachoti police have rescued and rehabilitated a family suffering from albinism, a genetic disorder that causes skin, hair and eyes to have a pale shade.

During regular patrolling, a police team led by Rayachoti Urban Circle Inspector G. Raju found the family of seven, hailing from Sholapur in Maharashtra, eking out a livelihood by seeking alms. “Owing to their genetic disorder, they were allegedly ‘shunned’ and were left with no option but begging. They moved into Karnataka and finally reached Rayachoti,” Mr. Raju said.

The department pooled in money not only for the food and return journey of the family dwelling on the roadside, but also to ensure their rehabilitation once they reached Sholapur, their native place. Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan appreciated his men for reaching out to the albinism victims.

