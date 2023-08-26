HamberMenu
Family of 4 from Annamayya district die in car accident in Kuwait

The family was on vacation in Kuwait

August 26, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

A family of four — Gouse Basha (35), his wife and two children — were killed on the spot in Kuwait a couple of days ago, and the family’s relatives in Madanapalle of Annamayya district are trying to bring the bodies here for final rites.

Deputy SP (Madanapalle) K. Kesappa said that one Gouse Basha, a native of Madanapalle town, lived with his grandparents in Rajampeta, where he studied up to tenth class. Several years ago, he settled in Bengaluru. After marriage, Basha had settled in Kuwait. A few weeks ago, he took his wife and children to Kuwait on a vacation. While on a tour, their car met with an accident in a mishap, in which the four-member family perished.

The relatives of the perished family in Madanapalle and Rajampeta had identified the bodies and confirmed the tragic incident.

The Deputy SP said that the relatives had not yet approached the police for any assistance to bring the bodies.

