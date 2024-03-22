Family members of TDP, BJP leaders involved in Visakhapatnam drugs case, alleges YSRCP

March 22, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged that the family members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Daggubati Purandeswari were involved in the Visakhapatnam drugs case.

Speaking to the media on Friday, YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the drugs seized by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Visakhapatnam port had revealed startling connections between the TDP and the BJP. The drugs were seized in a filmy style. The TDP and BJP were attempting to politicise the ongoing investigation, alleged Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy accusing them of hindering the process with baseless allegations.

“Even as the CBI is probing the case, the TDP is overreacting. It was surprising to note that Mr. Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh turned to X to post messages. Their knee-jerk reactions give scope for suspicion that they were behind the drug mafia,” he alleged adding that Mr. Naidu’s preemptive finger-pointing at the ruling party even before the police commenced an investigation into the matter would hinder the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Releasing photographs of TDP leaders with the son of Sandhya Aqua Exports’ director Kunam Kotaiah Chowdary, the YSRCP leader said these photos raise questions about the nature of the relationship between TDP leaders and individuals associated with the company. Mr. Naidu’s relatives were behind the tainted company. “Ms. Purandeswari’s son Hitesh is also a partner in that firm. Family members of Mr. Naidu and Ms. Purandeswari were behind the drugs cartel,” he alleged.

In response to the unfolding situation,the YSRCP would write a letter to the CBI, urging for a thorough investigation into the case to uncover the truth behind the drug smuggling operation, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said. Additionally, the party plans to file a complaint with the Press Council of India against the TDP-aligned media outlets for disseminating false information related to the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.