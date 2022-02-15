Family members of NTR meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy
Family members and close relatives of the Nandamuri family from Nimmakuru village met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday and thanked him for naming Krishna district after the former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, as promised during elections.
Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Pamarru MLA K Anil Kumar, Nandamuri Peda Venkateswara Rao, Nandamuri Jayasurya, Chigurupati Murali and many locals were present at the meeting.
