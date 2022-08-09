Family members of freedom fighters honoured in Vizianagaram

The family members of the freedom fighters who were felicitated in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 09, 2022

They recall the sacrifices for achieving freedom

Several families of freedom fighters were honoured by senior officials at a function at the Collectorate here on Tuesday in connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

They were felicitated and presented with a memento and a shawl. The children and grandchildren of the freedom fighters recalled their memories and the sacrifices to achieve freedom for the country.

Pasumarthi Veerabhadra Swamy (1890-1964), Pakalapati Venkata Narasimha Raju (1916-1995), Botsa Adinarayana (1922-1989), Gona Sitarama Swamy (1902-1989) Tata Devakinandana Rao (1905-1987), Pusapati Lakshminarasimha Raju (1884-1971), Kadimisetti Ramamurthy (1889-1945), Pusapati Butchi Sitarama Chandra Raju (1888-1973), Gorripati Butchi Apparao (1913-1989), Kandala Subramhmanya Tilak (1920-2018) and others actively participated in the freedom fight and some of them were jailed for long periods for opposing the British regime.

Senior advocate Pasumarthi Venkata Ganesh, the grandson of P. Veerabhadra Swamy, said that his grandfather was jailed in the year 1932 for opposing the British rule. “Our grandfather donated precious lands to provide self-employment to many poor people responding to the call given by Mahatma Gandhi. He also led the Harijan movement and edited Matrubhoomi magazine. He was elected to the Madras Legislative Council in the year 1937 and mobilised public support for the independence struggle. We are all proud of him,” he said.

Visakhapatnam District Consumer Redressal Forum chairperson Gedela Venkateswari, the granddaughter of Gorripati Butchi Apparao, thanked the government for remembering his great service and naming the Thatipudi reservoir after him recently.

District Revenue Officer M. Ganapati Rao and District Youth Officer G. Vikramaditya not only felicitated the relatives of the freedom fighters but also senior advocate S.S.S.V.R.M. Raju who has written the book “Swatantra Samarayodhulu - Vizianagaram District”.

D.R.D.A. Project Director A. Kalyan Chakravarthi, Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas Project Director B. Sudhakara Rao, District Public Relations Officer D. Ramesh and District Chief Fire Officer K. Vinay were among those present.