Family members express doubt on MLC Sabjee’s death in road accident in Andhra Pradesh and seek thorough probe

December 16, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

Family members of MLC Shaik Sabjee, expressed doubts over his death, and appealed to the police to probe the case thoroughly.

The MLC died in a road mishap near Cherukuwada village, in Undi mandal in West Godavari district, while returning from Anganwadi workers’ protest, on Friday.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, West Godavari district Superintendent of Police U. Ravi Prakash, said that the police received a complaint on the road accident in which the MLC died.

“The condition of three others, who suffered injuries in the accident is stable,” the SP said.

“We will investigate the road accident in all aspects,” Mr. Ravi Prakash said.