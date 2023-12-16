GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Family members express doubt on MLC Sabjee’s death in road accident in Andhra Pradesh and seek thorough probe

December 16, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Family members of MLC Shaik Sabjee, expressed doubts over his death, and appealed to the police to probe the case thoroughly.

The MLC died in a road mishap near Cherukuwada village, in Undi mandal in West Godavari district, while returning from Anganwadi workers’ protest, on Friday.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, West Godavari district Superintendent of Police U. Ravi Prakash, said that the police received a complaint on the road accident in which the MLC died.

“The condition of three others, who suffered injuries in the accident is stable,” the SP said.

“We will investigate the road accident in all aspects,” Mr. Ravi Prakash said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.