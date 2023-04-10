Family Doctor system, village clinics will help check spread of COVID-19, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

April 10, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the Health Department officials to be prepared for possible emergency situations, given the rise in coronavirus infections across the country.

The officials, during a review meeting held at his camp office on April 10 (Monday), briefed the Chief Minister about the COVID-19 situation in the State and the measures in place to prevent its spread.

“The situation is under control. Rapid test facilities are available at the village clinics. The samples confirmed positive in the rapid test are being sent for an RT-PCR test. Only 25 people have been admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms after the fever survey was conducted across the State,” the officials said.

The officials briefed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the oxygen lines, PSA plants, oxygen cylinders, and oxygen concentrators. All preparations have been made at airports to collect samples from international passengers.

“The Health Department should monitor the situation from time to time and take appropriate measures. The Family Doctor system and village clinics will be useful to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A fever survey should be conducted in villages. People with COVID-19 symptoms should undergo tests and medicines should be supplied to them. All labs should be equipped to their full capacities,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also reviewed the construction of new medical colleges. The officials said that work is in progress as per the schedule in Vizianagaram, Machilipatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, and Nandyal, which have been designated as the priority projects.