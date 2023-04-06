ADVERTISEMENT

Family doctor programme a boon for the poor, says NTR district Collector

April 06, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Doctors will visit every designated village twice a month and keep track of people’s health issues: Dhilli Rao

The Hindu Bureau

NTR district Collector S. Dhilli Rao said the family doctor programme would bring quality healthcare to the doorstep of the people and the credit for it entirely goes to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. It would be especially useful to the weaker sections who have little or no access to even primary healthcare. 

Under the programme, doctors would visit every designated village twice a month and keep track of the health issues faced by the people, who should make the best use of the services. 

Addressing the public at Veerulapadu village after watching the CM launch the initiative, Mr. Dhilli Rao said the doctors would conduct necessary tests and medicines (105 types) would be distributed there itself depending on the need and to the extent possible. In all, 14 varieties of diagnostic tests would be performed in the grass-root level. Patients requiring urgent attention would be sent to referral hospitals. 

MLA M. Jaganmohan Rao said bed-ridden patients would benefit the most as doctors would visit them at regular intervals and take care of their health.

District medical and health officer M. Suhasini, PHC doctor Gowtham Babu, programme officer Amruta and others were present.

