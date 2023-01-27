Family doctor concept will be implemented in a full-fledged manner from March 1, says CM

January 27, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the family doctor concept will be implemented in a full-fledged manner from March 1 besides supply of ragi malt to children under Jagananna Gorumudda scheme for improving nutrition levels. He has instructed the officials concerned to ensure the availability of medicines certified as per the World Health Organisation’s Good Manufacturing Practices in the government hospitals.

At a review meeting on the activities of the Health Department at his camp office at Tadepalli near here on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said there should be no scarcity of medicines and surgical equipment as otherwise the public would face a lot of inconvenience. It should be a collective endeavour to make Andhra Pradesh No.1 in public health, he exhorted the officials of the Medical & Health Department.

He wanted due priority given to reducing the prevalence of anaemia in women and children by providing the required nutrition and quality health care.

Village clinics

He instructed the officials to focus on the availability of safe drinking water at village clinics and said sanitation should be maintained properly. In this regard, District Collectors and Joint Collectors must keep a close watch. Further, he insisted that the 104 and 108 vehicles should be kept in good condition in order to immediately respond to public needs.

Under the family doctor system, healthcare professionals would visit each household in their jurisdiction and give treatment for ailments that could be dealt with locally and recommend better treatment for diseases that needed urgent attention.

Taking stock of the care being provided to people suffering from non-communicable diseases like cancer, heart ailments, hypertension and diabetes, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the doctors should make sure that the patients were taking medicines as prescribed, and motivate them to follow healthy lifestyles.

Kidney disease

Emphasis should be laid on the people afflicted with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in some areas of the State, he said and stated that ₹700 crore was being spent on tackling the CKD of Unknown Origin that gripped the Uddhanam area in Srikakulam district.

A 200-bed kidney hospital-cum-research centre was being established at Palasa, which along with the protected drinking water scheme there was likely to be completed by the end of March, the Chief Minister added.

Health Minister V. Rajini and Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy were among those present.