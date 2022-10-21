Family Doctor Concept set in motion in 33 villages of Tirupati district

A doctor checking the blood pressure of Srikalahasti MLA B. Madhusudhan Reddy and Tirupati District Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy at Karakambadi near Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh government’s ‘Family Doctor Concept’ was set in motion in 33 villages of Tirupati district on Friday, with the Srikalahasti legislator, B. Madhusudhan Reddy, and District Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy formally inaugurating the scheme at Karakambadi village of Renigunta mandal near here. The idea is to depute a ‘104’ ambulance twice a month to the purview of every village secretariat to diagnose and treat the residents for minor illnesses like blood pressure and diabetes , and disburse medicines required for the month. Every Primary Health Centre(PHC) will have sufficient stock to last for three months and the doctor will be available for consultation for the out-patients from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mr. Venkataramana Reddy said. The medical team would also be available to conduct tests on school children, pregnant women and infants at Anganwadi centres, besides reaching out to the doorsteps of patients having long-term illnesses and who had undergone surgery under ‘Aarogyasri’. Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy sought details on the quantum of medicines required for the 21 villages under the purview of Renigunta PHC.



