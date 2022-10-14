Family counselling centre opened in Madanapalle

K. Umashanker RAYACHOTI
October 14, 2022 03:01 IST

Police personnel at the inauguration of the family counseling centre at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Madanapalle) K. Ravi Manoharachari on Thursday inaugurated the sub-divisional family counselling centre at the II-Town police station.

“Families are getting separated over petty reasons. The greatest strength of a person is family. If life puts us to the test, our family will stand by us,” he said.

Circle Inspector S. Muralikrishna, police personnel from the Madanapalle sub-division, counseling psychologists, and the representatives of NGOs took part in the event.

