False cases being slapped on TDP sympathisers, says Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that immediate relief be provided to party activist M. Rakesh Chowdary, claiming that he was ‘unlawfully’ arrested over a ‘false complaint’.
In a letter addressed to DGP D Gautam Sawang on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu alleged that some police personnel, in collusion with YSRCP leaders, were targeting TDP leaders and commoners over social media posts, and demanded that stringent action must be taken against them.
‘Disturbing pattern’
“A disturbing pattern has emerged wherein false cases are being foisted on TDP supporters and sympathizers for no valid reason. At the same time, the officials are ignoring the indecent and abusive posts being uploaded by the YSRCP supporters,” he pointed out.
The TDP chief further said that the latest victim of this pattern was Rakesh Chowdary, a 28-year-old man from Mamidimanugadda in Chandragiri mandal of Chittoor district.
“False case was foisted on him acting on a complaint filed by his neighbours with regard to a civil dispute that is already pending in the court. The arrest was premeditated and complaints have been fabricated to put Mr. Rakesh behind the bars. Swift action is needed to rebuild the confidence of people on the police,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath