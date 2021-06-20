False case foisted against Dalit youth in Nellore: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

20 June 2021 23:54 IST

TDP president writes to DGP, alleges police harrasment

Alleging that a false case was registered against Karakata Mallikarjun, a dalit youth from Kammapalem village in Nellore district, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang to lift the case.

In a letter to the DGP on Sunday, Mr. Naidu stressed the need for taking action against the police officials who were responsible for the ‘harassment’ of the youth.

“The innocent youths from the weaker sections are becoming victims of lawlessness of the YSRCP leaders. The police have opened a rowdy sheet against Mallikarjun without valid proof,” the TDP president alleged.

Mr. Naidu, who enclosed a video pertaining to the alleged attack on Mallikarjun with the letter, claimed that the youth was stopped en route to Nellore and attacked by the YSRCP’s henchmen. When Mallikarjun tried to run away, four goons chased and attacked him, Mr. Naidu alleged.

Mr. Naidu further said that later the same day, Mallikarjun was arrested by the Kodavalur police and a false case was registered against him. However, he was released on the same day by station bail after many people protested against the highhandedness by the police.

Inquiry sought

“Mallikarjun was consistently raising issues pertaining to illegal digging of Paideru drain and transportation of soil by local YSRCP leaders. Mallikarjun’s wife had contested as the sarpanch candidate, while another family member contested as the MPTC against the YSRCP. It appears that goons at the instance of the YSRCP leaders attacked Mallikarjun to deter him from opposing their unlawful activities,” said the TDP president.

Mr.Naidu appealed to the DGP to take immediate action against the culprits and remove the false cases filed against Mallikarjun. “Simultaneously, an inquiry needs to be carried out against the Kodavalur police that attempted to falsely implicate Mallikarjun,” said Mr. Naidu.